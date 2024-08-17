DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dingwalls 2: Shane Johnson (Fish Go Deep)

Dingwalls 2
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Shane Johnson from Fish Go Deep will spin the decks in the newly-renamed Dingwalls 2 in Camden! For the lovers of House and Deep House.

*Tickets don’t guarantee entry. If the venue reaches capacity it will be 1 in 1 out*

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dingwalls.

Lineup

Shane Johnson, Fish Go Deep

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Doors open11:00 pm
100 capacity

