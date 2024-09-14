DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è / Il viaggio di Giovannino

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Giovannino cerca un paese perfetto dove gli errori non esistono e viaggia, attraversando paesi fantastici, incontrando persone di luoghi diversi, che hanno nasi a forma di pipa o che rimbalzano come palle di gomma, che vivono nei frigoriferi o in case di c...

Questo è un evento 0-99 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.