DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lucky Break, Slim Freaky, Quill, The High Priestess

The Mint
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lucky Break, Slim Freaky, Quill, The High Priestess

Lucky Break is hailed as a “truly rare talent” (Mike Thornwell, Paper Magazine), lucky break is a spark of revolution in a landscape saturated with noise. Feminine in her iconography, feral in her pursui...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lucky Break, Slim Freaky, Quill and 1 more

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.