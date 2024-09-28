Top track

Boundary Afterparty w/ Denis Sulta

The Arch
Sat, 28 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
About Denis Sulta

Scottish producer Denis Sulta learnt how to DJ while selling records at Glasgow’s famous Rubadub store. A handful of EPs filled with disco, techno and trance quickly followed, as did Sulta Selects – his club night carnival and record label. Enlisting the h Read more

Event information

Official Boundary Brighton Afterparty w/ Denis Sulta

Saturday 28th September

11pm-5am

The Arch

After headlining the Boundary dance tent you can continue the party into the early hours with the simply unmissable Denis Sulta.

LINE UP

Denis Sulta

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Denis Sulta

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

