DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scottish producer Denis Sulta learnt how to DJ while selling records at Glasgow’s famous Rubadub store. A handful of EPs filled with disco, techno and trance quickly followed, as did Sulta Selects – his club night carnival and record label. Enlisting the h
Read more
Official Boundary Brighton Afterparty w/ Denis Sulta
Saturday 28th September
11pm-5am
The Arch
After headlining the Boundary dance tent you can continue the party into the early hours with the simply unmissable Denis Sulta.
LINE UP
Denis Sulta
Suppo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.