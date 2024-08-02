DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voodoo Rays: Free Pizza Party

Night Tales Loft
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
Kickstart the summer with a FREE Voodoo Rays

DJs. Drinks and.. FREE PIZZA!!!

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --Free Entry until 9pm.
All free pizza claims must be made before 8pm.

Entry is first-come-first-served.
All customers must have a ticket
This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

