Top track

Dust and Magic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anna Tivel with special guest Sam Weber

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 15 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dust and Magic
Got a code?

About

Anna Tivel with special guest Sam Weber live at Eddie's Attic!

Oregon-based songwriter Anna Tivel’s newest album ‘Outsiders’ starts with a lens so wide we’ve left the planet to look back from a great distance at the turmoil and beauty of our shared humani...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Tivel

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.