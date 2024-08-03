Top track

Major League Djz, Nvcho, Mathandos, C4 DJs - BAKWA LAH

Major League DJz

Crystal Palace Bowl
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£44.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South Facing x Live Nation

Support : Oscar MBO, Morda, Andre Power, Nick Summers B2B Charisse C, Skyla Tylaa

Event sitemap: https://shorturl.at/FLsw8

Accessible Tickets:

Full access information can be found at: https://southfacingfest...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by South Facing x Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Major League DJz, Andre Power, Nick Summers and 1 more

Venue

Crystal Palace Bowl

Terrace Straight, Crystal Palace, SE19 2GA
Doors open2:00 pm

