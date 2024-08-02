DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAISIE ADAM : WORK IN PROGRESS

The Bill Murray
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fresh from appearances on Live at the Apollo, A League of Their Own, Mock the Week and The Last Leg, Maisie Adam brings a brand new Work in Progress show to the Bill Murray. Maisie will be trying out new jokes to find out which ones work and which ones we'...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maisie Adam

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.