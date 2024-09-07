DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Volume Too Album Release Party

DROM
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.62
About

Hailing from Brooklyn, Volume Too brings a fresh and electrifying blend of funk, soul, jazz, and house. With a dynamic and diverse sense of music, we create a vibrant and infectious sound that’s guaranteed to get you moving. Come experience the groove and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

