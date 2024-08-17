DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Woza → 3rd Saturdays: afrohouse-amapiano-3 step

The Stowaway
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

WOZA

The sounds of South African dance music influencing the Global dance Arena- Kwaito, Amapiano, Gqom, 3Step, Afrotech, Afrohouse, Bacardi. It's going to be another good night of good music, good people, good vibes only~

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

