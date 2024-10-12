DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KERCHAK + OCEVNE

Le Plan
Sat, 12 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KERCHAK :

Il y a un an, Kerchak, avec son motto « Avec un peu de Confiance, ça va l'faire », fait son entrée fracassante dans le rap français avec une nouvelle sonorité que l'hexagone découvre : la Jersey. Accompagné de Bandmanrill, Favé et Ziak, l'album...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerchak, Ocevne

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open3:00 pm

