Listen Saturdays | Boris, Jas Penuela, Danny Way

LISTEN
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
About

Boris returns to Listen to deliver another incredible set unlike any other covering everything from techno to house and everything in between...

For table reservations, contact: (347) 504-1535

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trust Us Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boris

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

