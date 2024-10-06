DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHRISSY COSTANZA & VOILÁ

Musica
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CHRISSY COSTANZA & VOILÁ live in Akron on Oct 6th.

Doors at 7pm

All ages
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chrissy Costanza, VOILÀ

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

