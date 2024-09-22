Top track

KTJ & Carly x Alec Meza

Songbyrd
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Writer, producer, and musician duo, KTJ & CARLY, have already made a name for themselves among the indie-pop scene and have built a reputation for crafting ear worming left-of-center pop tracks with a message. Their music has been featured in American Song...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KTJ & Carly, Alec Meza

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

