DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Writer, producer, and musician duo, KTJ & CARLY, have already made a name for themselves among the indie-pop scene and have built a reputation for crafting ear worming left-of-center pop tracks with a message. Their music has been featured in American Song...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.