DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stretch Your Legs In The Daytime 2: Summer Closer

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Leg Room opened Summer with a stretch at SILO so we want to close it out the same way. Stretch Your Legs returns to its quarterly homebase on a September Saturday afternoon with the garage door open to let the sunshine in one last time. With an intention o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Stretch Your Legs.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.