DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ladies and gentlemen, theys and gays, your attention please! Come one, come all, step right up, and join us under the big top to experience the 8th wonder of the world. Lie-Luh, Selena Surreal and DJ TK present to you, Servecus! After traveling across the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.