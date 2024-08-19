DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Servecus

Purgatory
Mon, 19 Aug, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ladies and gentlemen, theys and gays, your attention please! Come one, come all, step right up, and join us under the big top to experience the 8th wonder of the world. Lie-Luh, Selena Surreal and DJ TK present to you, Servecus! After traveling across the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
Lineup

2
Amygdala, Selena Surreal, Xana Whoria and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

