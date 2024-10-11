DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOBOS ( Tributo a Leiva y Pereza)

Independance Club
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lobos tributo a Leiva y Pereza, un homenaje a uno de los artistas más en forma de nuestropanorama musical, con una propuesta audiovisual a la última. Arreglos y sonido muy cuidados con cinco músicos en escena de primer nivel, entre los que destaca su canta...

Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.