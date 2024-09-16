DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

POP'D

The Roxy
Mon, 16 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to pop, lock, and drop it this summer at The Roxy.

Pop'd is a weekly Monday night dedicated to bringing you ultimate throwback hits from pop to rap. Expect all the commercial and nostalgic tunes you secretly (or not so secretly) love! 🤪

Meet u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.