Cherubs - Baby Huey

Cherubs / Thank / Rid Of Me

YES The Pink Room
Mon, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cherubs - Baby Huey
About

Rightfully hailed as “the noisiest pop music on the planet” by Pitchfork, Austin, TX’s cult noise rock trio CHERUBS have been purveyors of sonic bedlam since their inception in 1991. After an unforeseen return to the scene from a two-decade hiatus in 2014,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherubs

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

