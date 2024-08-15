Top track

Orlando Riva Sound - Moon Boots

Deep Tropics Pre-Party ft. Moon Boots

Night We Met
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$20.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Interested in purchasing a VIP table? Please reach out to tables@nightwemet.com for all table requests.

About Moon Boots:

Moon Boots and Pete Dougherty are technically the same person, but in many ways, the two couldn’t be more different. The former is a...

This is a 21+ event. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.
Presented by Night We Met.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moon Boots

Venue

Night We Met

114 12th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Table Reservations

Please reach out to tables@nightwemet.com for all table requests.

Ticketing & Entry

You will scan your ticket via the Dice App at the check-in window when you arrive or check in with your name via the will call list at box office if you do not have the app.

Age Requirements

Age 21 and Over. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.

Acceptable identification includes: U.S. driver’s license and all U.S. & International passports recognized by the U.S.

Refunds

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, we urge you to confirm the title, time and location of the event.

General Questions

Email info@nightwemet.com

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.