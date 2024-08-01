DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join the Saint Vitus team + friends for a night of heavy metal hits to soundtrack your skate session!
General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue.
General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is available for...
