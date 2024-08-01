Top track

Hail Skatin': Heavy Metal Skate Night ft DJs Confines, Ohaileigh, Sarabeth

Xanadu
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
SportNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join the Saint Vitus team + friends for a night of heavy metal hits to soundtrack your skate session!

General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue.

General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is available for...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Xanadu Presents.

Lineup

Confines

Venue

Xanadu

262 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

