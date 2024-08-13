DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Marías Official After Party w/ Josh Conway Dj Set

Smoke & Mirrors
Tue, 13 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, August 13th, 2024

The Marías Official After Party with Josh Conway DJ Set

Doors 10pm - 21+ w/ valid ID

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Conway

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

