Cdvr x Linear

Cadavra
Fri, 16 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Next 16.08 tenemos otra noche especial en Cadavra para exaltar el talento de nuestra escena local, mano a mano con el colectivo que ya está en boca de todos: LINEAR w/ Ulivaz & Deneto at the Hell, y un nuevo Paradise x Open Decks.

¡Nos vemos en la pista...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

