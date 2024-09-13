DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Your French Girlfriend - Single Launch Party

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soft-rock darlings Your French Girlfriend are taking over for a SERIOUS shindig to celebrate the launch of their debut single. You won't want to miss what they're throwing down.

Support comes from the stunning Rowe, and DJs will keep this party going LATE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Egyptian Elbows.

Lineup

Your French Girlfriend, Rowe

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

