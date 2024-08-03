Top track

ASSAILANTS, Ben Sims & Truncate - Effort 1

Truncate, Adriana Lopez, Abs8lute b2b Keut

FVTVR
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FVTVR INVITES

03.08.24 - 0h / 7h

34, Quai d’Austerlitz - Paris

______

Line up:

TRUNCATE

ADRIANA LOPEZ

ABS8LUTE B2B KEUT

______

Rules:

A place for harmony, inclusivity, diversity, unity.

No tolerance towards ableism, ageism, body shaming,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FVTVR.
Lineup

Truncate, Adriana Lopez

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm
1000 capacity

