Top track

Blush Always - Divers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blush Always

Molotow
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blush Always - Divers
Got a code?

About

Anders, und doch vertraut: Für ihr zweites Album als Blush Always taucht die Leipziger Musikerin und Songschreiberin Katja Seiffert die Stärken ihres letztjährigen Debütalbums in ein neues Licht. Auf „An Ode To ?“ rücken immer öfter kritische Selbstreflexi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Presented by dq agency, Molotow Musik Club x dq agency
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Molotow

Nobistor 14, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.