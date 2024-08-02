Top track

Coco & Breezy Birthday

H0l0
Fri, 2 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come celebrate the twins' birthday with us in The Yard at H0l0!!

w/ AQUTIE and Dennis Free.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coco & Breezy, Dennis Free

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
800 capacity

