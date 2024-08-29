Top track

The Bug Club - Quality Pints

The Bug Club: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Thu, 29 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Bug Club - Quality Pints
About

Having recently signed to Sub Pop, The Big Club are back with album no.5 & they'll be treating us to a slice of garage-rock goodness in the flesh with an instore show & signing next month...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 30th Aug...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bug Club

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

