CADÛ, Special Guest: Fatigue at Urban Spree

Urban Spree
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CADÛ from Austria, are stopping in Berlin for a solo show after their festival gigs and our brilliant Berliner Band Fatigue is supporting them!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von NIRANIUM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatigue

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

