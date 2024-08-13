Top track

Modena City Ramblers 1994 Riportando Tutto A Casa

Parco Dell'Unità
Tue, 13 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsRuda
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Modena City Ramblers - Mia dolce rivoluzionaria
About

I Modena City Ramblers nascono nel 1991 come gruppo di folk irlandese, da sempre innamorati della musica e delle tradizioni dell’isola di Smeraldo. Da lì un trentennio costellato di successi, sia dal punto di vista discografico che di live tour, in Italia...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Modena City Ramblers

Venue

Parco Dell'Unità

Via Torre, 33050 Ruda Udine, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

