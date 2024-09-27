Top track

Big Skies, Silly Faces

Orlando Weeks

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlando Weeks’ upcoming third album ‘Loja’ is a record in which place is as vital a characteristic as the emotions and incidents that he explores. The overarching themes are optimism and reflection: the positive mindset that emerged as he left London for a...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orlando Weeks

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

