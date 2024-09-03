Top track

DAIISTAR, WATERPISTOL, BORIS A BONO

The Moon
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAIISTAR are one of the hottest psych prospects in the world. Hailing from Austin, Texas, their debut album was met with critical acclaim, boasting productional input from WHITE DENIM and THE BLACK ANGELS, resulting in an other-worldly selection of music r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
DAIISTAR

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

