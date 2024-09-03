DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DAIISTAR are one of the hottest psych prospects in the world. Hailing from Austin, Texas, their debut album was met with critical acclaim, boasting productional input from WHITE DENIM and THE BLACK ANGELS, resulting in an other-worldly selection of music r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.