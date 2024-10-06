Top track

STONE - My Thoughts Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STONE - La Boule Noire - 6 octobre 2024

La Boule Noire
Sun, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

STONE - My Thoughts Go
Got a code?

About

La nouvelle sensation rock anglaise STONE se produira pour la 1ere fois en tête d'affiche à La Boule Noire le 6 octobre !

Comme aperçu lors de leurs concerts en ouverture de Sam Fender, Yungblud, Inhaler, The Wombats, The Kooks et DMA's, ainsi que lors de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

STONE

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.