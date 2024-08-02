DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GxBxT presents another rad art installation in our Tasting Room!
DRAGON EXHIBIT AUGUST 2ND TO AUGUST 27TH 2024 AT BROOKLYN BREWERY
featuring artists from all around the globe!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.