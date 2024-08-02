DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GxBxT presents art installation: DRAGON EXHIBIT

Brooklyn Brewery
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
ArtNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GxBxT presents another rad art installation in our Tasting Room!

DRAGON EXHIBIT AUGUST 2ND TO AUGUST 27TH 2024 AT BROOKLYN BREWERY

featuring artists from all around the globe!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Brooklyn Brewery.

Lineup

Venue

Brooklyn Brewery

79 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.