Oxide & Neutrino - UKG Bank Holiday Special

Queen Of Hoxton
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Garage legends behind the seminal classic 'Bound 4 da Reload'; Oxie & Neutrino join us for a night ‘loaded’ with old-school classics and underground sounds, sprinkled with ‘a little bit’ of cutting-edge future garage.

Room 1 (Basement) - Garage

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oxide & Neutrino

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

