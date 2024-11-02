Top track

Karma Sheen - Mian Ki Jive

Karma Sheen + Support

Green Door Store
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from cosmopolitan London, the music of Karma Sheen merges Hindustani Classical, fuzzy 60s Rock à la Jimi Hendrix, and Sufi-inspired lyricism, deeply rooted in cultural heritage. Spearheaded by Sameer Khan, who's formally trained by a 600-year-old l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
Lineup

Karma Sheen

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
