Graham Lambkin, Twig Harper Deradoorian Duo, Stephanie Cheng Smith

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Black Editions Presents Graham Lambkin (UK), the debut performance by Wig Gel (Angel Deradoorian and Twig Harper), and Stephanie Cheng Smith

Graham Lambkin (b. 1973) is a London based multidisciplinary artist and publisher whose work embraces audio, visua...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Editions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephanie Cheng Smith, James Twig Harper, Deradoorian and 1 more

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

