Dingwalls 2: Ché Wilson + Leo Zero

Dingwalls 2
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Ché Wilson & Leo Zero will spin the decks in the newly-renamed Dingwalls 2 in Camden!

See you on thr dance floor 💃

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dingwalls.

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Doors open11:00 pm
100 capacity

