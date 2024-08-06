DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brits Abroad: Banned

Doña
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After being banned from going anywhere abroad, yes even Benidorm. British tourists are forced to go on holiday to the only place that’ll have ‘em. Hell.

At least it’ll be hot.

Featured as part of Pleasance Theatre’s ‘Best of Fringe 2022’ and following se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Embers Collective & Stumble Trip Theatre
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.