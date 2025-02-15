Top track

High Vis - Fever Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Vis

New Century
Sat, 15 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

High Vis - Fever Dream
Got a code?

About

DHP presents High Vis
+ Narrow Head

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event
Presented by DHP
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Vis, Narrow Head

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.