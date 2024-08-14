Top track

A Giant Dog + Cheap Perfume + Blööd Ôath

Hi-Dive
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$20.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Giant Dog is raucous ear candy culled from the hook-driven melodies of Slade, the glammy swagger of Marc Bolan, the morbid fantasy of Killer-era Alice Cooper, and the unpredictable wit of Sparks. These songs are by, for, and about the losers, freaks, and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Giant Dog, Cheap Perfume, Blööd Ôath

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

