Shemekia Copeland - Salt In My Wounds

Shemekia Copeland

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
$38

About Shemekia Copeland

Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music

Event information

Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shemekia Copeland

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

This show is primarily seated

