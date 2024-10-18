DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, a
This show is primarily seated
