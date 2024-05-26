DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

afrOVibes: Bank Holiday

The Lower Third
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

afrovibes - not a genre, it’s a feeling.

music policy? anything afro.

MUSIC BY:

OV

COCAINNA

POCKS

KWAMZ ORIGINAL

RICKEY

MAD J

23+

Last Entry: 12AM

vibes consist of: AFROBEAT, AFROPIANO, AFROSOUL, AFROSWING, AFROEDITS, A’THROWBACKS.. you get it?...

This is an 23+ event
Presented by AfrOVibes
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

