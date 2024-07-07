DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUMMER THUNDER: Joe Bataan • DJ Tahleim
2pm Doors • Rain or Shine
RSVP is not required for entry
RSVP does not guarantee entry
Entry is based on capacity
First come first served
This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID ar...
