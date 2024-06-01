DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Yoncé Experience

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:59 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Yoncé Experience, #BeyAllNight

Back for 2024 at the intimate Notting Hill Arts Co

SATURDAY JUNE 1st 2024 - START YOUR SUMMER WITH THE QUEEN!

So if after a LONG Hiatus London's Premier All Beyonce Party is BACK for 2024; and tickets are on sale NOW!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Yoncé Experience
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.