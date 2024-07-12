DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Rumba x Phonetics join forces for the very first time to bring the Afrobeat legend, Dele Sosimi, and his Afrobeat Quintet to Sidney & Matilda on Friday 12th July with Broken Beat pioneer, IG Culture (NSM/CoOp), heading the official after party.
Plantfo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.