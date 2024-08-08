DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mosaico Festival 2024 | Ghemon 'Una Cosetta Cosi'

Biblioteca Comunale
Thu, 8 Aug, 9:00 pm
TheatrePiazza Armerina
About

La prenotazione dà diritto ad assistere allo spettacolo di Ghemon “Una cosetta così” dell’8 Agosto 2024 che si terrà presso l’Atrio Biblioteca sito in Largo Collegio 20 a Piazza Armerina (Casa Mosaico).

Le porte dell’Atrio apriranno alle ore 18:00. L’acce...

Questo è un evento 16+
APS Collettivo Mosaico

Lineup

Ghemon

Venue

Largo Collegio, 20, 94015 Piazza Armerina EN, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

