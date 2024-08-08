DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La prenotazione dà diritto ad assistere allo spettacolo di Ghemon “Una cosetta così” dell’8 Agosto 2024 che si terrà presso l’Atrio Biblioteca sito in Largo Collegio 20 a Piazza Armerina (Casa Mosaico).
Le porte dell’Atrio apriranno alle ore 18:00. L’acce...
