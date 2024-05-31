Top track

Yellow Bike Project 27th Anniversary Benefit

Hotel Vegas
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$26.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We will close Bike Month on May 31 with a benefit concert at Hotel Vegas.

Celebrating the end of BIKE MONTH with Yellow Bike:

Magnifico (Queen tribute band)

Buttercup (San Antonio’s premier life affirming art rock band)

Croy & the Boys

CLIMB & SUPPORT...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Croy and the Boys, Buttercup

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

