DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbonamento Altopascio Stand Up Comedy 2024

Piazza Ricasoli
27 Jun - 11 Jul
ComedyLucca
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Abbonamento valido per le 3 date di Altopascio Stand Up Comedy

Tutte le età
Presentato da MusicBloom s.r.l.s..

Venue

Piazza Ricasoli

55011, Altopascio, provincia di Lucca, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.