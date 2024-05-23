DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B*tch Don't Kill My Comedy

Hotel Ziggy
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyWest Hollywood
About

Bitch Don’t Kill My Comedy

w/ Jamie Shapiro and Tracey Harris

Featuring:

Dylan Adler,
Opey,
Robby Hoffman, and more!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jamie Shapiro and Tracey Harris.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

